Entire Bajaj Pulsar line-up in India witnesses a price hike

11/01/2021 - 12:00 | Utkarsh
Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most successful motorcycle brands in India. It has been winning the hearts of customers and bringing good sales figures for the company, for many years now. Over time, Bajaj Auto has not only added new models under the Pulsar name but also improved the existing ones to meet the changing trends and growing demands. No wonder why we spot so many Pulsar motorcycles on the roads.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Bs6
It is the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon that has received the smallest price hike of INR 492.

At present, the Bajaj Pulsar brand consists of a total of 10 models and all of them have received a price hike. Following is a detailed model-wise table with the old and new prices:

ModelOld Price*New Price*Price Hike
RS 200INR 1,50,681INR 1,52,179INR 1,498
NS 200INR 1,29,722INR 1,33,222INR 3,500
NS 160INR 1,07,091INR 1,10,086INR 2,995
220FINR 1,21,747INR 1,25,248INR 3,501
180FINR 1,11,520INR 1,14,515INR 2,995
150 NeonINR 91,130INR 94,125INR 2,995
150INR 98,086INR 1,01,082INR 2,996
150 Dual DiscINR 1,01,984INR 1,04,979INR 2,995
125 NeonINR 71,123INR 71,615INR 492
125 Split SeatINR 71,615INR 74,298INR 2,683

It is the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon that has received the smallest price hike of INR 492. It now retails at INR 71,615*. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and Pulsar 220F have been given the biggest increase of around INR 3500. They now cost INR 1,33,222* and INR 1,25,248* respectively. As expected, apart from the revision in the pricing, Bajaj Auto has incorporated no other changes in any of the models under the Pulsar brand name.

Bajaj Pulsar Rs 200 Burnt Red
The RS 200 has become costlier by INR 1,498.

In other news, TVS has also increased the prices of its Apache series of motorcycles in India. All 8 models in the line-up have now become expensive by up to INR 3000. The entry-level model in the TVS Apache line-up, the RTR 160 has received the smallest price hike of INR 1,520 and continues to be the most affordable variant. On the other hand, the range-topping TVS Apache RR 310 has been given the biggest price hike of INR 3,000.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 - Image Gallery

