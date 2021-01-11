Entire Bajaj Pulsar line-up in India witnesses a price hike

Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most successful motorcycle brands in India. It has been winning the hearts of customers and bringing good sales figures for the company, for many years now. Over time, Bajaj Auto has not only added new models under the Pulsar name but also improved the existing ones to meet the changing trends and growing demands. No wonder why we spot so many Pulsar motorcycles on the roads.

At present, the Bajaj Pulsar brand consists of a total of 10 models and all of them have received a price hike. Following is a detailed model-wise table with the old and new prices:

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike RS 200 INR 1,50,681 INR 1,52,179 INR 1,498 NS 200 INR 1,29,722 INR 1,33,222 INR 3,500 NS 160 INR 1,07,091 INR 1,10,086 INR 2,995 220F INR 1,21,747 INR 1,25,248 INR 3,501 180F INR 1,11,520 INR 1,14,515 INR 2,995 150 Neon INR 91,130 INR 94,125 INR 2,995 150 INR 98,086 INR 1,01,082 INR 2,996 150 Dual Disc INR 1,01,984 INR 1,04,979 INR 2,995 125 Neon INR 71,123 INR 71,615 INR 492 125 Split Seat INR 71,615 INR 74,298 INR 2,683

It is the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon that has received the smallest price hike of INR 492. It now retails at INR 71,615*. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and Pulsar 220F have been given the biggest increase of around INR 3500. They now cost INR 1,33,222* and INR 1,25,248* respectively. As expected, apart from the revision in the pricing, Bajaj Auto has incorporated no other changes in any of the models under the Pulsar brand name.

In other news, TVS has also increased the prices of its Apache series of motorcycles in India. All 8 models in the line-up have now become expensive by up to INR 3000. The entry-level model in the TVS Apache line-up, the RTR 160 has received the smallest price hike of INR 1,520 and continues to be the most affordable variant. On the other hand, the range-topping TVS Apache RR 310 has been given the biggest price hike of INR 3,000.

