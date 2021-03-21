Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Looks Eye-Catching in Blue-Silver Livery

There’s no doubt that the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has got the looks to turn heads. Its aggressive front end, muscular fuel tank with extended shrouds, sporty side profile, and a high-rise tail section, make it one of the best-looking motorcycles in the 200cc naked segment. However, we can’t deny the fact that the design of this highly popular machine has become somewhat dated. Hence, many owners get some kind of customisation to keep things afresh. We’ve come across one such Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which has gone through a visual makeover and looks eye-catching in its unique blue and silver livery.

Based on the information available, the owner of this customised Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is a chap that goes by the name “loo__ffy” on Instagram. It seems that the customisation work has been carried out by “pistonx_automotive”. While most of the visually modified bikes tend to prefer a proper blacked-out look, the Pulsar here has been given a blue and silver treatment. We feel that the colour combination certainly imparts an attractive first impression but, perhaps, after a while, it might just become too much to digest. What are your opinions about it? Let us know in the comments below.

Some parts of this Bajaj Pulsar NS200, such as the fuel tank, front fender, rear cowl, and headlight mask, have been finished in blue. We can also see some kind of pattern on the top of the fuel tank and the sides of the belly pan. While the small flyscreen has been left in glossy black, the headlight surrounds have been finished in silver which matches the front alloy wheel. To add contrast to the bike’s overall look, there are the black side panels, frame, engine, and rear alloy wheel.

We can also notice that the pillion grab rail on this Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is not stock. It might have been borrowed from some other Bajaj motorcycle. It also appears that the factory-fitted clip-on handlebars have been replaced by a single-piece, tube-type handlebar, probably, for an upright riding stance.

