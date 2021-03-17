Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 - Naked vs Faired Drag Race

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is a well-known model in the 200cc naked segment. It is preferred by enthusiasts who are looking for a streetfighter with muscular looks, impressive handling, and peppy performance. On the other hand, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a fully-faired quarter-litre offering from the Japanese two-wheeler giant. This model flaunts its attractive looks and also packs in a commendable performance. So, what happens when these two motorcycles, which are amongst the best in their respective segments, are put up against each other for a long drag race? Let’s find out.

We can see in the video above that two riders conduct a drag race between the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. They make two attempts and the results weren’t any different from what we were expecting. In the first attempt, the Pulsar gets off the mark instantly but the sheer power of the Gixxer helps the 250cc motorcycle take the lead within seconds. Once the Suzuki gets ahead of the Pulsar, there’s no looking back. The gap between the two bikes keeps on increasing. The Gixxer reaches a top speed of around 150km/h whereas the Pulsar manages to touch 140km/h.

For the second attempt, the riders switch motorcycles to keep things even. This time it’s the Gixxer that gets off the line first. After a few seconds into the race, the Pulsar rider catches up with the Suzuki by using slipstreaming. Even though he’s able to reach around 144km/h, as soon as he ends slipstreaming, the Gixxer takes off again and wins the race eventually.

So, it’s the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which won both the drag races with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The powerful 250cc engine of the Japanese motorcycle that produces 26.5PS of max power and 22.2Nm of peak torque helped the machine to beat the 200cc naked Pulsar. This doesn’t mean that the NS200 is a slouch. It’s impressively quick and can give motorcycles in its segment a run for their money.

