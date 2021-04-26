New Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Top Speed Test - VIDEO

Powering the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is a 124cc single-cylinder engine. The air-cooled motor is tuned to produce 12hp of max power at 8500rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. With these output figures and a 144kg kerb weight, what’s the top speed that the new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 can achieve? Let’s find out.

We can see in the video, uploaded by YouTuber “Biker Prakash Choudhary”, that the Pewter Grey colour of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 has been brought for the top speed test. The rider makes three attempts for this test. Being a smaller capacity motorcycle, it needs quite some time and, thus, distance to climb to its top speed. We can see that in the first attempt the rider takes around 14 seconds to touch 80km/h from a standstill. It takes another 20 seconds to reach 100km/h. After pushing even further, the rider manages to attain 110km/h.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Exhaust Note - Better than KTM 125 Duke's?

As we move ahead into the video, the rider gives another shot. We can see in the footage that this time he’s able to achieve 112km/h after keeping the throttle pinned for a really long time. Not convinced with the results, he decides to give it another go. The third and final attempt results in a top speed of 111km/h. We think this is a pretty good figure for a 125cc motorcycle. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is the entry-level motorcycle in the Pune-based two-wheeler giant’s NS range of products. It has been priced at INR 93,690 (ex-showroom) and is available in 4 colour options - Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, and Pewter Grey. Some of its key features include muscular styling, semi-digital instrument cluster, 240mm front disc brake, LED taillamp, sporty split-type pillion grab rails, alloy wheels, clip-on handlebars, and more.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.