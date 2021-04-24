Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Exhaust Note - Better than KTM 125 Duke's?

Launched earlier this week, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is the latest entrant in the highly popular 125cc segment in the Indian market. The newest offering from Bajaj Auto borrows design cues from more powerful and successful motorcycles such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200. The smallest member in the Pune-based two-wheeler giant’s NS lineup draws power from a 124cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 12hp and 11Nm. Here’s a video giving us a listen to the new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 exhaust note. Let’s find out whether it is better than that of the KTM 125 Duke or not.

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is available in a total of 4 colour options - Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, and Pewter Grey. In the video, we have the Burnt Red paint scheme. We can see in the footage that the motorcycle is fired up and left idle for a couple of seconds. During this period, we find the NS125 to be pretty silent. However, as the rider twists the throttle, the engine comes to life and roars.

Moving forward into the video, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is also being ridden quite enthusiastically. It is in such riding conditions when its exhaust note sounds the best. As the revs climb, the motorcycle sounds gruntier and angrier. We find the exhaust note to be somewhat similar to the other NS models, which is a good thing. Enthusiasts should be happy with the way the new NS125 sounds like.

In comparison, we find that the KTM 125 Duke exhaust note is a bit muted. Don’t get us wrong, the 124cc single-cylinder engine of the Duke pumping out 14.5hp and 12Nm, when revved properly is loud enough to turn heads. But in front of the NS125, it feels a tad bit less throaty.

