Bajaj Pulsar 220F & NS200 Drag Race - More Displacement vs More Power

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the highest displacement model in the entire Pulsar range of motorcycles. It has a 220cc engine that puts out 20.4PS of max power at 8500rpm and 18.55Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 uses a 199.5cc engine that produces 24.5PS of max power at 9750rpm and 18.5Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm. Clearly, the NS has a smaller displacement engine but is more powerful than the 220F. So, would the naked streetfighter be able to beat the semi-faired motorcycle in a top-end drag race? Let’s find out in this video.

The first race begins with both motorcycles getting off the mark almost at the same time. They are next to each other for the next few seconds. After 140km/h, the NS200 takes the lead for a short period as the Pulsar 220F overtakes it and continues to pull away eventually winning the race.

For the second attempt, the riders switch motorcycles to keep things even. This time, the NS200 is quicker. It leads the race initially and reaches almost 140km/h. Meanwhile, the Pulsar 220F rider benefits from slipstreaming and a few seconds catches the NS200 and finally gets past him reaching speeds of nearly 150km/h.

Watching the Pulsar 220F win both races was a bit surprising considering that at 160kg (kerb weight), it is the heavier motorcycle of the two. The NS200 tips the scale at 156kg. Also, the Pulsar 220F is less powerful than the NS200. Perhaps, its aerodynamic design worked in its favour and helped it to come out as the winner. Being a naked motorcycle, the NS200, obviously, doesn’t have any kind of wind protection.

In other news, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be getting new colour options for MY2021. While Bajaj Auto has not made any official announcement regarding the same, the updated paint schemes have already started to arrive at a few dealerships.

