2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F New Black Colour Detailed in Video

It seems that Bajaj Auto is updating select models in its Pulsar range of motorcycles for 2021. We have already seen a bunch of new and upcoming colour options of the Pulsar 150 and 180, and now we’ve come across a video that shows the new black paint scheme of the Pulsar 220F that should be launched in the Indian market soon.

We can see in the video, that has been uploaded by YouTuber Biker Prakash Choudhary, that the new black colour of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is quite identical to that of the updated Pulsar 150 and 180. It features a mix of matte and glossy finishes with eye-catching red stickers. We can find similar decals on the belly pan. Bajaj Auto has also used faux carbon-fibre stickers on the front fender and side panels for a premium look.

The blacked-out side-mounted exhaust of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F enhances the motorcycle’s muscular visual appearance. Also, the black alloy wheels with red stickers and the blacked-out engine add to the sportiness of the motorbike. Bajaj Auto has also used the same treatment for the clip-on handlebars. Overall, the Pulsar 220F in its new black colour option looks attractive and should be able to rope in more buyers. We are expecting Bajaj Auto to add more new paint schemes in the 2021 Pulsar 220F’s colour palette.

Apart from the cosmetic update, the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets no other changes. The 220cc single-cylinder engine with 20.4PS and 18.55Nm continues to power the motorcycle. The suspension and braking systems have been carried forward from the previous model without any alterations.

Bajaj Auto is yet to make an official announcement about the 2021 Pulsar 220F’s new colour. The current model of the motorcycle is available in two colours - Black/Red and Black/Blue. It’s priced at INR 1,25,248 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the company to demand a slight premium for the new colour.

