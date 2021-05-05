Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Honda Hornet 2.0 - Which Has Higher Top Speed?

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F and Honda Hornet 2.0 don’t exactly fall in the same segment. The former has a 220cc engine and features a semi-fairing whereas the latter uses a smaller 180cc motor and is a naked motorcycle. However, it would be interesting to see which one of these two machines has a higher top speed. The following video shows us just that.

Before we jump into the top speed test, let’s get the specs of both the motorcycles in question out of the way. So, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F’s 220cc single-cylinder engine is an oil-cooled unit that comes with twin spark plugs. It is capable of producing 20.4PS of max power at 8500rpm and 18.55Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. The motorcycle weighs 160kg. On the other hand, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.40cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that pumps out 17.26PS of max power at 8500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. It tips the scale at 142kg.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Goes Neck and Neck w/ Hornet 2.0 in Long Drag Race

Now, we can see in the video that utilising all its 20.4PS of power, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is able to achieve a top speed of 132km/h but it takes a really long time to reach there. In comparison, the Honda Hornet 2.0 manages to touch 126km/h only. This is an expected result as the Pulsar is more powerful than the Hornet which shows in the final figures. However, 126km/h is a decent top speed for the Hornet considering its overall specs.

In other news, Bajaj Auto has recently updated the Pulsar 220F. The motorcycle is now available in a bunch of new colour options including Volcanic Red, Pearl White, Sparkle Black, and Sapphire Blue. These certainly look much more attractive and refreshing and should be able to lure in more buyers. The Pulsar 220F now retails at INR 1,28,250. In comparison, the Hornet 2.0 costs INR 1,29,608* and has 4 colour options. To own the special Repsol Edition, you will need to shell out INR 1,31,608*.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi