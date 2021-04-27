Bajaj Pulsar 220F New Colours Launched

We knew that the Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be getting a bunch of new colour options. The 220cc motorcycle in its new paint schemes started to arrive at dealerships last month revealing the updated aesthetics. However, Bajaj Auto didn’t make it official until now.

The new colours of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F have been launched. There are a total of four paint schemes for the customers to pick from - Volcanic Red, Pearl White, Sparkle Black, and Sapphire Blue. As for the pricing, it starts at INR 1,28,250 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F New White Colour Looks Alluring [Video]

In the new Volcanic Red and Sapphire Blue colours of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F, we can see that there are black and white graphics used on various parts such as the fuel tank, belly pan, and rear cowl. Similarly, the Pearl White and Sparkle Black colour options have black and red graphics on the same parts.

To enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle, Bajaj Auto has also added faux carbon fibre finishing on components like the front fender and side panels. The Pune-based two-wheeler giant has also blacked out the exhaust that gels with the blacked-out engine, thus, improving the sporty look of the Pulsar 220F even further. Out of the four colour options, we find the Pearl White to be the most eye-catching. Which one do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

Apart from the new paint schemes, no other changes have been implemented in the motorcycle. The two-wheeler continues to draw power from the same old 220cc single-cylinder engine that features 2 valves and twin spark plugs. The oil-cooled motor is capable of delivering 20.4PS of max power at 8500rpm and 18.55Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. Some of the other key features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, split seats, clip-on handlebars, dual-LED taillamps, projector headlamps, semi-fairing, and more.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.