Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 could be offered nationwide - Report

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 is trending these days. The new variant of the 125 cc motorcycle has several aesthetic features which set it apart from the Pulsar 125 Neon BS6. It will be launched in India very soon. However, the big question is, would the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 see a PAN-India launch?

The split seat variant of the Pulsar 125 isn’t actually a brand-new model. Its BS4 version was launched in September 2019. Perhaps, not many people were aware of it because it wasn’t sold nationwide. That’s right, Bajaj Auto had restricted the availability of the Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS4 to select states including Bihar and Telangana. However, that wouldn’t be the case with the bike’s BS6 version.

New media reports say that the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 will be available in more states. While the names or number of states are unknown, this hints at the possibility of the new bike seeing a PAN-India launch. More and clearer information regarding the price and availability should be revealed soon.

The split seat variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 will be priced at INR 79,079*, which means that it will cost INR 8,116 more than the Neon drum brake and INR 3,617 more than the Neon disc brake. Considering the higher price point, would you buy the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 if it gets launched in your city? Let us know in the comments section.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 Key Features

Split seats

Split pillion grab rail

Engine cowl with attractive graphics

Colour coordinated decals on fuel tank extensions, front fender, alloy wheels, and rear cowl

‘125’ logo on the rear cowl

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 Specs

Aspect Specifications Engine type Single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i, BS6-compliant Displacement 124.4 cc Valves 2 Maximum power 8.83 kW or 12 PS at 8,500 rpm Maximum torque 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm

*Ex-showroom, Pune

[Image Source: 91wheels.com]

[News Source: bikewale.com]