Prices of BS6 Bajaj CT 100 increased - IAB Report

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the BS6 CT 100. The highly popular 100 cc commuter motorcycle has become INR 1,996 more expensive now.

The BS6 Bajaj CT 100 was launched in the country earlier this year at a starting price of INR 40,794*. It is available in two variants - Kick Start and Electric Start. Prices of both variants have been hiked. The BS6 Bajaj CT 100 Kick Start costs INR 42,790* whereas the Electric Start variant of the commuter motorcycle retails at INR 50,470* now. The specifications and features of the motorbike have remained unchanged.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Kick Start INR 40,794 INR 42,790 INR 1,996 Electric Start INR 48,474 INR 50,470 INR 1,996

BS6 Bajaj CT 100 Specs

The BS6 Bajaj CT 100 uses a revised 102 cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled mill which is accompanied by an electronic fuel injection for improved fuel economy and performance. The 4-stroke powerhouse is capable of producing 5.8 kW or 7.9 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm. The peak torque of 8.34 Nm is generated at 5,500 rpm. For the transmission duties, there’s a 4-speed gearbox.

BS6 Bajaj CT 100 Features

Even though the BS6 CT 100 is quite a basic commuter, Bajaj Auto has provided alloy wheels on it, and that too on both the variants. The budget motorcycle also comes with an extra-long and comfortable seat. As for styling, the all-black engine, attractive colour options, and designer graphics make the BS6 Bajaj CT 100 one of the best-looking bikes in its segment.

Some of the other features of the BS6 Bajaj CT 100 are:

Conventional telescopic front forks with 125 mm of travel

SNS rear suspension with 100 mm of travel

130 mm front and 110 mm rear drum brake with CBS

BS6 Bajaj CT 100 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 1,945 mm Width 752 mm Height 1,072 mm Wheelbase 1,235 mm Ground clearance 170 mm Kerb weight 114 kg / 115 kg (KS / ES)

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 variant price revealed

BS6 Bajaj CT 100 Colours

The BS6 Bajaj CT 100 is available in 3 colour options: Gloss Ebony Black with Blue Decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow Decals and Gloss Flame Red with Red Decals.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi