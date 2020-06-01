Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon now comes with engine cowl - IAB Report

The Pulsar 150 Neon is the most affordable Pulsar 150 from Bajaj. The motorcycle comes with an engine cowl for improved aesthetics now.

To enhance the visual appeal and lure in more buyers, Bajaj Auto has added a new engine cowl in the Pulsar 150 Neon. We have already seen a similar engine cowl in the more premium Pulsar 150 variants including the Pulsar 150 single disc and Pulsar 150 twin disc models that retail at INR 96,960* and INR 1,00,838* respectively.

As the name suggests, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon comes with unique ‘neon’ styling features that help it stand out of the crowd. It has colour co-ordinated headlamp eyebrows, Pulsar logo on the fuel tank, side panel mesh and rear grab rail. The 3D variant logo on the rear cowl and the coloured decal on the alloy wheels enhance the bike’s overall visual appeal. Attractive graphics can be found on the fuel tank extensions as well. Now, with the addition of a stylish engine cowl, the 150 cc motorcycle looks sportier than before. No other changes have been implemented in the motorbike.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Specs

Aspect Specifications Engine type 4-stroke, 2-valve, twin spark, air-cooled, DTS-i with Fi No of cylinders 1 Displacement 149.5 cc Max power 10.29 kW or 14 PS at 8,000 rpm Max torque 13.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm Transmission 5-speed

The suspension duties on the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon are handled by a set of conventional telescopic front forks and 5-way adjustable Nitrox rear shock absorber. The braking system consists of a 240 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Colours & Price

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is available in 3 colour options - Neon Red, Neon Silver and Neon Lime Green. Since the recent price hike, it retails at INR 90,003*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi