Can Bajaj Pulsar 125 Give 50 kmpl Mileage? [Video]

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the most affordable model in Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar range of motorcycles. It is also the one with the lowest displacement engine. The 124.4cc single-cylinder motor is capable of delivering 11.8PS of max power at 8500rpm and 10.8Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The air-cooled mill comes with twin spark plugs that ensure complete combustion of the air-fuel mixture resulting in maximum performance as well as fuel efficiency. So, with its DTS-i engine, can the Bajaj Pulsar 125 return a mileage of 50 kmpl? Let’s find out.

We can see in the video that after exhausting the remaining fuel in the Bajaj Pulsar 125, the rider pours in a litre of petrol to begin the mileage test. He also resets the trip meter to zero which would help him to calculate the fuel economy. He then rides the motorcycle in and around the city to see how much distance can the 125cc Pulsar cover in 1 litre of fuel. We can see in the footage that the motorcycle is being ridden in various conditions including heavy city traffic, open roads, and even narrow paths. The top speed that has been reached during the commute falls in the 60-70 kmph range.

After riding around for a while, the petrol in the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is finally fully consumed. The motorcycle fails to starts. At this point, the trip meter reading, which was reset before the commencement of this test, shows us that the Pulsar 125 returned a mileage of 49.8 kmpl, just short of 50 kmpl. This is a pretty impressive figure for a 125cc premium commuter.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is currently available in 3 colour options - Neon Blue, Solar Red, and Platinum Silver. The 125cc motorcycle retails at INR 73,427*. There’s also a sportier split-seat variant available. It costs INR 76,109* and has 3 colour options - Black/Silver, Black/Red, and Neon Green.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi