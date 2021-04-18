Watch KTM RC 125 Beat Bajaj Pulsar 125 in Top-End Drag Race

Here’s a video in which a KTM RC 125 is put up against a Bajaj Pulsar 125 for a top-end drag race. While both motorcycles belong to the same segment, the KTM is undoubtedly a better machine when it comes to outright performance. In this footage, watch how the entry-level RC beat the smallest displacement Pulsar.

The KTM RC 125 is one of the sportiest motorcycles available in the 125cc segment today. While its looks and features have been borrowed from its elder siblings, the engine is the same as what we get in the KTM 125 Duke. It’s a 124.7cc single-cylinder motor that pumps out 14.5PS of max power and 12Nm of peak torque. It has 4 valves, DOHC, and liquid-cooling. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 uses a 124.4cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 11.8PS and 10.8Nm. It features 2 valves and twin spark plugs.

Also Read: Upcoming KTM RC 200/RC 125 Spied in India Again

In the first attempt, the Pulsar 125 gets off the mark first and takes the lead as the KTM rider fails to have a quick launch. However, it doesn’t take long for the RC to cover up the gap and overtake the Pulsar. We can see in the video that the KTM is able to reach a top speed of 123km/h whereas the Pulsar hits only around 113km/h. As a result, the winner of the first race is the KTM RC 125.

For the second attempt, the riders switch motorcycles. This time the RC gets a great launch and thus, becomes the race leader since the beginning. It continues to gain speed and increase the gap. While the Pulsar rider gives it everything, the motorcycle just doesn’t have the grunt to keep up with the fully-faired RC 125 which comes out to be the winner of this race as well.

The KTM RC 125 is clearly a more performance-oriented motorcycle when compared to the Bajaj Pulsar 125. Hence, it’s not surprising that it won both races. Apart from the powerful engine, the RC also benefits from its aerodynamic fairing. The Pulsar, on the other hand, is a naked motorcycle.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.