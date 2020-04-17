Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 launched, prices start at INR 69,997

Bajaj Auto has launched the BS6 model of the Pulsar 125. The most affordable Pulsar now comes at a starting price of INR 69,997*.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 Price

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 is up to INR 7,500 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 version. It is available in two variants - drum and disc. The drum brake variant of the motorcycle costs INR 69,997* whereas the disc brake variant retails at INR 74,118*.

Variant BS4 Price* BS6 Price* Price Hike Pulsar 125 Drum INR 63,616 INR 69,996 INR 6,381 Pulsar 125 Disc INR 66,618 INR 74,118 INR 7,500

Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 Specs

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 draws power from a revised 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled, fuel-injected powerplant produces 12 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS4 used to produce the same amount of power and torque. Like the old version, the new version of the 125 cc bike has a 5-speed transmission.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 Features

Apart from the updated BS6-compliant engine, the new Pulsar 125 is identical to its predecessor. It features a semi-digital instrument cluster, comfortable single-piece seat, alloy wheels, wolf-eyed halogen headlight, colour co-ordinated Pulsar logo and rear pillion grab rail, and dual-LED taillights.

The suspension setup on the Pulsar 125 includes conventional telescopic front forks and twin rear gas shock absorbers. The stopping power comes from a 130 mm drum brake at the rear and either a 170 mm drum brake or a 240 mm disc brake at the front. There’s also the CBS for enhanced braking performance.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 Colours

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 is available in 3 colour options: Neon Blue, Solar Red and Platinum Silver.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi