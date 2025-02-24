After making its world premiere at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, the Maserati GT2 Stradale is finally road-ready, with European deliveries set to begin in April. This road-legal version of the GT2 race car stays true to Maserati’s racing heritage while offering everyday drivability.

The GT2 Stradale’s debut was marked by an exclusive driving experience in Andalusia, Spain, where select customers tested its prowess on winding mountain roads and the Ascari circuit. The car has a top speed of 324 km/h and a 640 PS V6 Nettuno engine, making it the fastest rear-wheel-drive Maserati.

Limited to just 914 units, the GT2 Stradale features bespoke liveries through Maserati’s Fuoriserie program, emphasizing exclusivity. With production underway in Modena, this track-born, road-legal marvel is a collector’s dream and a statement of Maserati’s return to high-performance dominance.