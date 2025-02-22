Ford Focus RS Gets a Stunning Makeover with Barracuda Dragoon Wheels

The Ford Focus RS, an icon among hot hatches, continues to turn heads even after its production ended in 2018. This particular final-gen Focus RS stands out with an aggressive new look, featuring Barracuda Dragoon wheels, a striking Coral Peach wrap, and performance upgrades.

The Dragoon wheels sport an asymmetrical design in Highgloss Silver, with 8.5x19-inch Concave rims at the front and 9x19-inch Extreme Concave wheels at the rear, wrapped in 235/35R19 tires. Crafted using Flow Forged technology, they ensure a lightweight yet durable setup. Enhancing the stance and handling is an ST coilover suspension, fine-tuned for better dynamics.

Also read: Ford and RTR Team Up for the Most Enthusiast-Focused Mustang Yet

A Coral Peach wrap by Endless Car Wrapping further enhances the car’s appeal, shifting between orange, yellow, red, and pink hues under different lighting conditions. Additional aero upgrades, including a front spoiler lip and side canards, amplify the RS’s aggressive styling.

With 350 hp and AWD, this Focus RS build isn’t just about looks—it’s a hot hatch that means business.