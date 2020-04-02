Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS6 launched in India, priced at INR 1.07 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar 180F BS6 in India. The new BS6 Pulsar has a revised 178.6 cc engine and no visual upgrades. Its price* crosses the INR 1 lakh mark.

The Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS6 has been priced at INR 1,07,827*. This makes it INR 11,437 more expensive than the Pulsar 180F BS4 which retailed at INR 96,390*.

Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS6 Specifications

The highlight of the new Pulsar 180F BS6 is its engine. It is an upgraded 178.6 cc, SOHC, 4-valve, DTS-i engine which comes with a fuel-injection system for better throttle response, enhanced performance, and improved fuel efficiency. The revised cat-con in the exhaust system helps the Bajaj Pulsar 180F to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The single-cylinder, air-cooled mill produces 17.02 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 14.52 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. It is linked to a 5-speed transmission.

In comparison, the Pulsar 180F BS4's engine delivered the same amount of power, but its torque output was slightly lesser at 14.22 Nm. The transmission was the same 5-speed unit.

Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS6 Features

Bajaj Auto has implemented no visual changes in the Pulsar 180F. It continues to flaunt the quarter-fairing and vertically stacked headlight setup. This combination has indeed become outdated yet manages to attract new buyers. The bike also features a 3D ‘Pulsar’ logo on the 15-litre fuel tank, an engine cowl, split seats, semi-digital instrument cluster, and coloured highlights over the grabrail, tank and bikini fairing.

The cycle parts of the new Pulsar 180F BS6 are also familiar. Conventional telescopic forks and 5-way adjustable twin Nitrox shock absorber handle the suspension duties at the front and rear respectively. The braking setup includes a 280 mm front disc, a 230 mm rear disc and a single-channel ABS.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS6 is available in two colour options - Black/Red and Neon Orange - and competes directly with the TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 which was launched last month at INR 1.01 lakh*.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi