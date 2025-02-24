Tata Motors Celebrates 27 Years of Tata Safari, Launches Stealth Edition

Tata Motors marks 27 years of the iconic Tata Safari with the launch of the exclusive STEALTH Edition. Limited to just 2,700 units, this special edition is available for both the Harrier and Safari, embodying exclusivity, sophistication, and bold styling.

Draped in an all-new STEALTH Matte Black finish, the limited edition SUVs exude an imposing road presence. The stealthy monotone look enhances the vehicle’s muscular design, while the non-reflective surface adds an air of mystery and premium appeal. With bookings now open, these collector’s edition SUVs come priced at ₹25.09 lakh (Harrier) and ₹25.74 lakh (Safari), ex-showroom Delhi.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., stated, “The Tata Safari has pioneered the lifestyle SUV segment in India, and the STEALTH Edition is a tribute to this legacy. It’s not just an SUV; it’s a statement of adventure, prestige, and exclusivity.”