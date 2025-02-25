Smaller Mercedes G-Class in the Works?

The legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class could be welcoming a new sibling in the form of a smaller version of the iconic off-roader. Dubbed the "Little G," this compact alternative aims to extend the G-Wagen’s legacy while making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Mercedes first hinted at the downsized G-Class in 2023, and now, as part of its "biggest-ever product launch campaign," the brand has revealed its plans. While details remain scarce, a teaser image shows a covered-up silhouette at the base of the G-Class pyramid, reinforcing its place within the brand’s SUV lineup.

The key question remains—will the new G retain a rugged body-on-frame design or switch to a more road-friendly unibody structure? Reports suggest it may share underpinnings with the upcoming CLA, indicating a potential electric version alongside mild-hybrid petrol options.

With Mercedes focusing on several new launches, including updated versions of the CLA, GLA, GLB, and electric C-Class and E-Class models, the Little G may take some time to arrive. However, when it does, it could redefine luxury off-roading for a new generation.