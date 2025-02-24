Mahindra Celebrates 200,000 Scorpio-N Sales with Carbon Edition

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition to commemorate an impressive milestone—200,000 units sold of the game-changing SUV. This special edition enhances the Scorpio-N’s commanding presence with a Metallic Black theme, smoked chrome accents, black alloy wheels, and dark Galvano roof rails, making it an unmistakable force on the road.

Inside, the Carbon Edition exudes sophistication with premium leatherette seats, contrast deco-stitching, and tone-on-tone smoked chrome finishes, elevating luxury without compromising the SUV’s rugged DNA.

Exclusively available in the Z8 and Z8L seven-seater variants, the Scorpio-N Carbon retains its thrilling performance, refined dynamics, and 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. Prices for the new model start at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).