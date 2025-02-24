Mahindra Celebrates 200,000 Scorpio-N Sales with Carbon Edition

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition to commemorate an impressive milestone—200,000 units sold of the game-changing SUV. This special edition enhances the Scorpio-N’s commanding presence with a Metallic Black theme, smoked chrome accents, black alloy wheels, and dark Galvano roof rails, making it an unmistakable force on the road.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Exterior

Inside, the Carbon Edition exudes sophistication with premium leatherette seats, contrast deco-stitching, and tone-on-tone smoked chrome finishes, elevating luxury without compromising the SUV’s rugged DNA.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Interior

Exclusively available in the Z8 and Z8L seven-seater variants, the Scorpio-N Carbon retains its thrilling performance, refined dynamics, and 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. Prices for the new model start at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

