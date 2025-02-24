Renault Introduces CNG Kit for Kwid, Kiger & Triber

Renault India has rolled out government-approved CNG retrofitment kits for the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber, enhancing fuel efficiency while promoting sustainability. This move broadens Renault’s appeal among eco-conscious buyers and reinforces its commitment to smart, affordable mobility solutions.

The CNG kits, priced at ₹79,500 for the Kiger and Triber and ₹75,000 for the Kwid, come with a three-year warranty and meet all safety and performance standards. Available for manual petrol variants (excluding automatic and Turbo models), the kits are installed through a certified vendor, ensuring uniform quality.

Renault will introduce the CNG kits in a phased manner, starting with key states like Haryana, UP, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra—covering 65% of the market—before expanding nationwide. This initiative further cements Renault’s position as a practical and eco-friendly choice in India’s automotive landscape.