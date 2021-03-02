New Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Features Highlighted in Walkaround Video

The new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is expected to be launched in the Indian market anytime now. It will be the first motorcycle in its segment to feature single-channel ABS. While we are waiting for Bajaj Auto to make an official announcement regarding the new Platina 110 ABS, features of the upcoming motorcycle have been highlighted in a walkaround video, that has been uploaded by YouTuber Biker Prakash Choudhary.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Features

The first thing you might notice about the new Platina is its white alloy wheels. They make the motorcycle look more lively. If you look closely, you’d notice that there are speed sensors on both the wheels which are a part of the ABS. So, the braking equipment on this motorcycle includes a front disc brake and rear drum brake.

To complement the white alloy wheels, Bajaj Auto has added white graphics on some parts of the bike. For example, there are white elements on the headlight mask, front fender, fuel tank, side panels, and rear cowls. Speaking of graphics, the ‘110 ABS’ large stickers on the rear cowls are quite prominent and shows what’s special about this model.

Another interesting element of the new Platina 110 ABS is the knuckle guards. While they do look good, they appear to be quite flimsy in the video. Perhaps, that’s alright because Bajaj Auto might have added them for aesthetic purposes only because no one is expected to go bonkers off-road with a Platina, right? And these knuckle guards should work just fine in normal riding conditions and protect the rider’s hands from dirt, dust, wind, and flying debris.

Some of the other features of the new Platina 110 ABS include:

Halogen headlamp

LED DRLs

Stylish halogen turn signals

Analogue instrument cluster

Long and comfortable seat

Large rear footpegs

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Specs

It is mentioned in the video that the new Platina 110 ABS draws power from a 115.45cc single-cylinder engine. We think that it is the same motor that also performs duties in the Platina H Gear. It comes equipped with an electronic injection system and is capable of delivering 8.6PS of max power at 7000rpm and 9.81Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm. The transmission here would be a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Price

The footage also tells us that the new Platina 110 ABS will be available for INR 81,000 (on-road, Hyderabad). Apparently, that’s the same price at which the Platina H Gear is available in the city. If that’s the case, then we think Bajaj Auto has done a phenomenal job.

It is to be noted that Bajaj Auto has not released any official figures of the Platina 110 ABS. We are expecting the two-wheeler giant to share the same in the coming few days.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.