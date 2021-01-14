Bajaj Dominar 400 price in India nears INR 2 lakh mark after recent hike

The Bajaj Dominar 400 price in India has been recently hiked. The company’s flagship motorcycle now costs INR 1,997 more, thus, bringing its sticker price very close to the INR 2 lakh mark.

Bajaj Dominar 400 Price

Following is a price table for reference:

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Bajaj Dominar 400 INR 1,97,758 INR 1,99,755 INR 1,997

As it can be seen, the Dominar 400 used to retail at INR 1,97,758* and now, with a price hike, the Bajaj Dominar 250 elder sibling costs INR 1,99,755*, which is near about INR 2 lakh. Apart from the price revision, no other changes have been implemented. Interestingly, the motorcycle is still one of the best options available in the segment that offers a value-for-money package.

Also Read: Entire Bajaj Pulsar line-up in India witnesses a price hike

Bajaj Dominar 400 Specs

The Dominar 400 uses a 373.3cc single-cylinder engine. It is the same motor that also powers the KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. However, here on the Dominar 400, it comes with several internal changes to suit the bike’s character. It has been tuned to produce 40 PS of maximum power at 8,650 rpm and generate 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It has 4 valves, DOHC set up, 3 spark plugs, and fuel injection. Mated to it is a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper clutch.

Bajaj Dominar 400 Features

There are various features that make the Dominar 400 worth the price. For example, it comes with a full-LED headlamp which provides an impressive illumination. The upright riding stance and comfortable seat make long-distance rides a breeze. The twin-barrel exhaust not only looks good but also sounds pretty great. The USD front forks and rear monoshock do a decent job in soaking up the undulations. Bajaj Auto has also included a fully-digital instrument cluster which shows all the necessary information. The brakes are quite effective and aided by dual-channel ABS.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi