Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 price inching towards the INR 2 lakh mark

Being a flagship product, the Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 ticks just the right boxes and qualifies as an overall phenomenal package. It is a great value-for-money motorcycle that offers a powerful engine, high-end equipment, rock-solid ride quality, and a plethora of useful features.

The Dominar 400 became less polluting with the BS6 update, which it received earlier this year at a price hike of just INR 1,749. At that time, the more eco-friendly version of the motorcycle retailed at INR 1.91 lakh*. A month later, Bajaj Auto increased the price of the Dominar 400 BS6 by INR 3,000. Now, the elder sibling of the quarter-litre Dominar has become even costlier with its price tag inching towards the INR 2 lakh mark.

Price

With the latest price hike, the Bajaj Dominar 400 now costs INR 1,96,258*. The specifications and features of the motorcycle remain unchanged.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 INR 1,94,751 INR 1,96,258 INR 1,507

Even after the increased price, the Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 is one of the best motorcycles available in the country under the INR 2 lakh mark.

Engine

The 373.3cc single-cylinder BS6 engine of the Dominar 400 churns out 40 PS of maximum power at 8,650 rpm and generate 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It has 4 valves, DOHC set up, 3 spark plugs and fuel injection. The liquid-cooled motor is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper clutch.

Key Features

Following are some of the key features of the Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6:

Imposing styling

LED lighting

Digital instrument clusters

Wider tyres

Diamond cut alloy wheels

Twin-barrel exhaust

Split seats

USD front forks

Colours

The Dominar 400 BS6 is available in two colour options including Aurora Green and Vine Black.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.