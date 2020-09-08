Bajaj Dominar 250 price increased for the first time

Bajaj Auto entered the quarter-litre segment in the domestic market by launching the all-new Dominar 250 earlier this year. With looks borrowed from its elder sibling (Dominar 400) and engine taken from the KTM 250 Duke, the Bajaj Dominar 250 promises to deliver the best of both worlds. Now, almost six months after the launch, Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the 250cc Dominar for the first time.

Price

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is available in only a single variant. It was launched at INR 1.60 lakh*. Now, its price has been hiked by INR 4,090.

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Bajaj Dominar 250 INR 1.60 lakh INR 1.64 INR 4,090

Apart from the price hike, no other changes have been implemented. The Bajaj Dominar 250 specs and features remain the same.

Engine

The 248.77cc single-cylinder engine of the Dominar 250 has been tuned to produce 27 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The liquid-cooled mill comes equipped with a DOHC set up along with 4 valves and Bajaj Auto’s Twin-Spark technology. It also has a fuel injection system for precise throttle response, enhanced performance, and improved fuel economy. The 4-stroke BS6-compliant motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper and assist clutch.

Key Features

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has full-LED lighting including the powerful LED headlamp. Bajaj Auto has also included the twin-barrel exhaust that not only offers interesting styling but also impressive exhaust note. The fully-digital instrument cluster provides a plethora of information.

Also Read: 2020 KTM 250 Duke with LED headlight launched, costs INR 2.09 lakh

As for the hardware, the Dominar 250 uses a pair of 37mm USD front forks and rear monoshock for carrying out the suspension duties. The braking performance comes from a 300mm disc at the front and 230mm disc at the rear aided by a dual-channel ABS. While the 250cc Dominar does seem to be a complete package, it is the heaviest motorcycle in the segment and thus also the slowest. However, it excels when it comes to long-distance touring.

