Bajaj Dominar 250 vs KTM RC 200 - Which Will Win in a Drag Race?

With its 250cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is the only quarter-litre offering from the homegrown two-wheeler giant. Its 4-valve, DOHC, twin spark motor produces 27PS of max power at 8500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. On the other hand, the KTM RC 200 is a very popular option in the 200cc fully-faired segment. Its single-cylinder engine pumps out 25PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Since both the motorcycles in question here have similar power figures, it would be interesting to see which one would win in a drag race. Here’s a video of the same.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber “Rough rider azam”. We can see in the footage that in the first drag race attempt, its the KTM that gets off the line first and stays ahead until it reaches 100km/h. After that, the Dominar 250 catches up and takes the lead. The RC rider tries to cover up the gap by slipstreaming, however, but the D250 is simply faster.

For the second drag race attempt, the riders switch motorcycles. Again, the RC 200 is quicker off the mark and takes the lead but couldn’t hold it for long. The Dominar 250 gains speed quickly crosses 100km/h in no time. It continues to accelerate and touches 150km/h during the end of the race.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 comes out to be the winner in both the drag race attempts. Even though it’s one of the heaviest motorcycles in its segment, it has been able to beat the KTM RC 200 that has almost the same amount of power but lacks behind in torque. The KTM picks up pace impressively but just couldn’t hold up with the Dominar 250 in the mid and top range.

