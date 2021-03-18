2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 New White Colour Detailed in Walkaround Video

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has received a new white colour option for MY2021. While Bajaj Auto is yet to make an official announcement about the same, the 150cc motorcycle in its new paint scheme has started to arrive at the company’s dealerships. Here’s a detailed walkaround video that shows the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 in its new Moon White livery.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber Biker Prakash Choudhary. We can see in the footage that the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is flaunting its new Moon White colour option which has enhanced the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle. Bajaj Auto has used a faux carbon-fibre finish on the front fender and side panels for a sportier touch. The glossy black treatment on certain parts such as the front mudguard, headlight cowl, alloy wheels, exhaust, and engine works in favour of the motorcycle.

We can also see in the video that the new Moon White colour option of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 has an attractive set of red and black graphics which gels well with the livery. There’s also a glossy black fuel tank pad which works as a contrast with the white fuel tank. We also like the embossed or 3D “Pulsar” logo. The graphics on the fuel tank extend to the tank shrouds.

Moving to the rear end of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150, we find the same set of red and black decals used on the rear cowls. At the back, the signature twin LED strips are present as the taillamp of the motorcycle. Apart from the cosmetic updates, no other changes have been made to the bike. So, the engine and the cycle parts remain untouched.

From what information is available at the moment, it appears that this new Moon White colour will be available only with the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc variant. Bajaj Auto is yet to update its website in this regard. Since the new motorcycle has already started arriving at the company’s dealerships, we are expecting it to be launched very soon. Pricing remains a mystery as of now. For reference, the current model of the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc model retails at INR 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

