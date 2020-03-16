Bajaj Dominar 250 media ride postponed because of Coronavirus

16/03/2020 - 11:18 | ,  ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has been launched in India for a very attractive price of INR 1.60 lakh*. Bajaj Auto had scheduled the media ride of the 250 cc Bajaj Dominar this week. However, the company has postponed the media ride because of Coronavirus. As a result, our Bajaj Dominar 250 review will be delayed.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Side Profile Left
The Bajaj Dominar 250 created a fan base of its own even before it was officially launched in the country.

"In view of health advisories around COVID 19 pandemic, we are calling off the Dominar 250 1st ride event out of Sayaji, Pune. Instead, we shall organise it in a different format out of Akurdi,” said Bajaj Auto in a recent announcement.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has to be one of the most anticipated motorcycles of the year. Since the quarter-litre Dominar is very similar to its elder and more powerful sibling Dominar 400, enthusiasts have high expectations from it.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Features

  • Full-LED lighting
  • Fully-digital instrument cluster
  • Twin-barrel exhaust
  • 37 mm USD forks at the front
  • 300 mm front disc brake
  • Dual-channel ABS
  • 100/80-17” front and 130/70-17” rear tyre size

Bajaj Dominar 250 Specs

Powering the new Dominar 250 is an engine which we are quite familiar with. It has been employed in the KTM 250 Duke and the new 250 cc Husqvarna Twins. Following are the engine specifications:

  • 248.77 cc, 4-stroke DOHC, 4-valve
  • Liquid-cooled, Twin Spark
  • Fuel injection
  • 27 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm
  • 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm
  • 6-speed transmission

Bajaj Dominar 250 Side Profile Right
With a price of INR 1.60 lakh*, the Dominar 250 is one of the most affordable 250 cc motorcycles.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. Bajaj Dominar 400 - Specs, features & prices compared

On paper, the 250 cc Dominar looks quite promising. It would be interesting to see how it performs in the real world. With a price of INR 1.60 lakh*, the Dominar 250 is one of the most affordable 250 cc motorcycles. The Husqvarna 250 Twins come at an introductory price of INR 1.80 lakh* and the new BS-VI KTM 250 Duke retails at INR 2.00 lakh*.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Bajaj Auto updates and two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Bajaj Dominar 250 - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest