Bajaj Dominar 250 media ride postponed because of Coronavirus

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has been launched in India for a very attractive price of INR 1.60 lakh*. Bajaj Auto had scheduled the media ride of the 250 cc Bajaj Dominar this week. However, the company has postponed the media ride because of Coronavirus. As a result, our Bajaj Dominar 250 review will be delayed.

"In view of health advisories around COVID 19 pandemic, we are calling off the Dominar 250 1st ride event out of Sayaji, Pune. Instead, we shall organise it in a different format out of Akurdi,” said Bajaj Auto in a recent announcement.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has to be one of the most anticipated motorcycles of the year. Since the quarter-litre Dominar is very similar to its elder and more powerful sibling Dominar 400, enthusiasts have high expectations from it.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Features

Full-LED lighting

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Twin-barrel exhaust

37 mm USD forks at the front

300 mm front disc brake

Dual-channel ABS

100/80-17” front and 130/70-17” rear tyre size

Bajaj Dominar 250 Specs

Powering the new Dominar 250 is an engine which we are quite familiar with. It has been employed in the KTM 250 Duke and the new 250 cc Husqvarna Twins. Following are the engine specifications:

248.77 cc, 4-stroke DOHC, 4-valve

Liquid-cooled, Twin Spark

Fuel injection

27 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm

23.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm

6-speed transmission

On paper, the 250 cc Dominar looks quite promising. It would be interesting to see how it performs in the real world. With a price of INR 1.60 lakh*, the Dominar 250 is one of the most affordable 250 cc motorcycles. The Husqvarna 250 Twins come at an introductory price of INR 1.80 lakh* and the new BS-VI KTM 250 Duke retails at INR 2.00 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi