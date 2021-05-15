How Far Can a Bajaj CT 110X Go With Just 100 ml Petrol? - VIDEO

Bajaj Auto recently launched the CT 110X, which has become the flagship model in the CT lineup of entry-level motorcycles from the manufacturer. The Bajaj CT 110X is being marketed as a more durable motorcycle that can withstand rougher use than the CT 110. In line with this, it comes with a few changes like a restyled headlight with a thin protective grille, raised front mudguard and semi-knobby tyres. Today, we have come across a video that tests the mileage of the new CT 110X using only 100 ml of petrol.

The video has been uploaded by Jet Wheel on YouTube. For the mileage test, the Bajaj CT 110X was filled up with 100 ml of petrol. At the start of the test, the odometer read 9 km. During the test, the rider mentions how the softly sprung suspension is a boon for daily riding, especially in rural areas. According to the rider, though the CT 110X does not get ABS like the Platina, the drum brakes are adequate to bring the motorcycle to come to a stop quickly. The bike comes to a stop after covering 7.5 km using 100 ml of petrol. So, basically, the CT 110X delivers a fuel efficiency figure of close to 75 kmpl

Compared to the Bajaj CT 110, the CT 110X also gets a thicker leg guard and a wider bash plate. Instead of the rear cowl, Bajaj has fitted a carrier rack that has a weight-carrying capacity of 7 kg. The new motorcycle also comes with a wider tank and gets thicker tank grips compared to the regular CT 110.

Powering the Bajaj CT 110X is the same 115cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is available on the regular version. The unit churns out 8.4 PS and 9.8 Nm of peak power and torque figures, respectively. Transmission duties are handled by a 4-speed gearbox. The CT 110X is priced at INR 55,494, ex-showroom. The motorcycle is currently positioned in a niche space, as its only direct rival, the Hero Passion Pro TR, has been discontinued in the Indian market.

