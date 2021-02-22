Bajaj Avenger Saddletime Stories Contest Announced - All Details Inside

Bajaj Auto has announced a new contest for the Avenger owners. It is called the Bajaj Avenger Saddletime Stories which starts from today, 22 Feb 2021, and will continue until 8 Mar 2021. Here are all the details that you’d need.

What’s the theme of the contest?

Enthusiasts who do motorcycle touring gain various experiences during the road trips. For example, they travel on beautiful roads, witness scenic routes, and meet great people. Each road trip is like a chapter of a book that contains many little stories. So, with the Bajaj Avenger Saddletime Stories contest, Bajaj Auto wants you to share such stories and get a chance to win specially crafted merchandise.

How to participate?

To participate in the Bajaj Avenger Saddletime Stories contest you need to follow the following steps:

Post a picture/video (Reels/IGTV) on Instagram about your saddleback story.

In the post’s caption, write up your story.

To make the post visible, tag Bajaj Avenger’s official Instagram handle (@avengerunitedofficial) and use #saddletimestories #bajajavenger #FLG

An individual can post multiple ride stories and follow the above step for each story.

Leave a comment on the aforementioned post (embedded above) about why Bajaj Avenger riders witness the best stories.

Posts/stories will be selected based on their uniqueness and how interesting they are. The winners will be selected and contacted directly and they will win exciting Avenger merchandise. So if you own a Bajaj Avenger and are an avid traveller, you should check out the Saddletime Stories contest.

At present, Bajaj Auto sells two Avenger models - the Street 160 and the Cruise 220.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

As the name suggests, it has a modern street style with a roadster touch. It features a long and low profile seat for easy riding in the cities with max comfort. The engine here is a 160cc single-cylinder unit that produces 15PS and 13.7Nm. The Avenger Street 160 is available in two colours - Ebony Black and Spicy Red - with prices starting at INR 1,02,592*.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

This is a more powerful variant. It draws power from a 220cc single-cylinder engine which pumps out 19.03PS of max power and 17.55Nm of peak torque. Being a cruiser, the Avenger Cruise 220 comes with a long windshield, comfortable seat, wide rear tyre, and a 13L fuel tank. Some of its key features include spoke wheels, attractive and informative instrument cluster, cruiser-like styling. For colours, there are two options - Auburn Black and Moon White. The Avenger Cruise 220 price starts at INR 1,24,634*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi