Bahubali Actor Prabhas Buys Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster - CHECK HERE

Tollywood movie star Prabhas is known for his expensive car collection which includes the likes of the BMW X3 and the Jaguar XJR. And now, the Baahubali superstar has added another one to his collection, the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. The new supercar was added to Prabhas’ garage on his father’s birthday.

Priced for the Lamborghini Aventador starts from INR 5.01 crore. Prabhas has bought the drop-top version, the Aventador S Roadster which is priced at INR 5.79 crore. It has been finished in a shade of Arancio Atlas, or bright orange in simple terms. The supercar is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 which makes 740 PS and 690 Nm of peak power and torque. It is mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels. The Aventador Roadster has a 0-100 kmph time of 3 seconds, 0-200 in 9 seconds and can reach a top speed of over 325 kmph.

The Lamborghini Aventador is built using a carbon-fibre monocoque which provides great stiffness while keeping the weight down. This also allows the drop-top Roadster to be much lighter than expected, without losing any structural integrity by losing the roof. It comes with all-wheel-steering where the rear wheels steer in the same direction at high speeds to aid stability. The wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front at slow speeds to increase the responsiveness via reducing the wheelbase.

The kerb weight of the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster is intended to be kept as light as possible, so much so that it gets forged-aluminium wheels for the front and the rear. In the front, you get 20-inches while at the rear you get 21-inches. The tyres are also massive and are Pirelli P Zero. The front measures 255/30 section while the rear is a massive 355/25. The interior of the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster comes with Alcantara and leather upholstery, an infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, driving modes and safety features like ABS, ESP, driver, passenger, side and knee airbags, and a multi-level traction control system.