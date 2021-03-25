Lamborghini Urus Sets New Record-Breaking Top-Speed On Ice In Russia

The Lamborghini Urus is a formidable performance SUV, one that redefines the limits of what an SUV is supposed to be and do. The Lamborghini Urus is among the fastest production SUVs in the world and it has now gone ahead and set a new record for itself. The Urus has set a new top-speed record on ice at Lake Baikal, in Russia’s Southern Siberia, which is the largest fresh water and deepest lake in the world. This new record was set at the 'Days of Speed' festival organized by LAV-racing company.

This is the first time Automobili Lamborghini took part in the Days of Speed festival. The annual event was held between 10 and 13 March. This is an official sports events that'd dedicated to setting record speeds on ice. The event strictly adheres to all regulations of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) and RAF (Russian Automobile Federation). Behind the wheel of the Italian super SUV was 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder Andrey Leontyev.

Also Read : Lamborghini Introduces Special Urus Pearl Capsule Edition In India

What's the top-speed you ask? The Lamborghini Urus achieved a record-breaking top-speed of 298 kph (185 mph) on the frozen icy surface of Lake Baikal. In fact, in one of the practice runs, the Urus even managed to go on to a maximum speed of 302 kph. The Urus also set a 1,000-meter (0.62-mile) record from a standing start, with an average speed of 114 kph (71 mph). Official data registered by the FIA and the RAF will be published in April.

Lamborghini is simply thrilled by their achievement that they soon made public. Lamborghini’s Chief of Eastern Europe and CIS, Konstantin Sychev, said "This extreme challenge has once again proven that the Urus Super SUV delivers the inherent performance expected of a Lamborghini in terms of acceleration and top speed as well as handling, to unlock any road: be it a highway, off-road route or even ice. We are excited to see the Urus’ official results published.”

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces peak power of 650hp and 850Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and power is sent to all four wheels. The Urus accelerates from 0-100 kph in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 kph in 12.8 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kph. These figures are applicable when the SUV driven on tarmac. That it could realistically even reach near its top-speed on ice is simply mind boggling.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Lamborghini updates and other four-wheeler news.