Urus & Huracan Lead Lamborghini’s Record Results in First Half of 2023

For the first six months of 2023, Automobili Lamborghini has once again posted record results in terms of sales, turnover and profitability, mainly thanks to the commercial success of the Urus and Huracan families pending the market debut of the Revuelto.

The Super SUV and the V10 super sports car, which are sold out until the end of production (expected in the second half of 2024), were instrumental in achieving global deliveries of 5,341 units, up 4.9% compared to H1/22.

The company is also seeing an upward trend in revenues, which grew to €1,421 million: an increase of 6.7% over the same period in 2022. Operating income rose 7.2% to a record of €456 million compared to €425 million in 2022. Therefore, the return on sales (RoS) also improved at 32.1 %.

The distribution of Lamborghini cars reflected the excellent results with the three regions EMEA, America, and Asia Pacific taking 2,285, 1,857 and 1,199 cars respectively. In terms of individual markets, the United States stays in the first place (1,625 cars delivered), followed by the United Kingdom (514), Germany (511), Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (450), Japan (280), and Italy (270).

The highlights of the first half of 2023 include the launch of the brand-new Lamborghini Revuelto, which was unveiled in March with orders already covering more than two years of production, and the debut of the SC63, the LMDh hybrid prototype designed to compete at the top level of endurance racing.