Lamborghini Introduces Special Urus Pearl Capsule Edition In India

Lamborghini had recently announced that the Urus has crossed 100 sales unit in India. Interestingly, a majority of the Urus owners in India have opted for sportier paint shades or colors apart from the standard white and shades of grey, with yellow being the most popular. In line with this demand trend, Lamborghini has introduced a special Urus Pearl Capsule Edition in India. This special edition Urus comes preconfigured by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile department in Italy and boasts of an exclusive exterior customization option.

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition comes in three unique two-tone colour schemes - GialloInti (yellow), Verde Mantis (lime green) and Arancio Borealis (orange). These bright colors are contrasted by a gloss black finish on the body skirts, wheel-arch cladding, outside mirrors, roof, spoiler, rear diffuser and fender embellishments. The Pearl Capsule Edition rides on 23-inch high gloss wheels with body-colored accents and the quad muffler tips also get a matte silver finish.

On the inside, too, the Urus Pearl Capsule Edition comes with a new dual-tone color scheme in sync with its exterior. The seats come wrapped in two-tone alcantara upholstery and you can further opt for contrast stitching for some more drama. The signature hexagonal design motif has been carried over from the standard Urus. The Pearl Capsule Edition additionally gets URUS branding on the backrest, Lamborghini logo embroidered into headrests and carbon-fibre and anodised aluminium trim pieces on the dashboard. The equipment list remains unchanged.

Under the hood, this special edition Urus continues to be powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces 650hp and 850Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The power is actually rear biased with a 40:60 split. The Urus can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 3.6 seconds and flat out, it will hit a top-speed of 305 kph. That's incredibly fast for an SUV that weighs 2.2 tonnes.

As before, Lamborghini continues to offer a range of customization options for cosmetics, features and even performance upgrades. Lamborghini has also introduced a bunch of new features that can be opted for additionally. These include a Parking Assistance Package comprising parallel park assist and a Sensonum 730W 17-speaker sound system. The standard Lamborghini Urus is on sale in India for INR 3.15 crore (ex-showroom). The Pearl Capsule Edition comes at a premium of INR 28 lakh, priced at INR 3.43 crore (ex-showroom). The Urus continues to rival the likes of the Audi RS Q8, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the Bentley Bentayga.

