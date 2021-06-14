Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus Spied Abroad; Facelift Coming Soon?

The Lamborghini Urus is a formidable performance SUV, one that redefines the limits of what an SUV is supposed to be and do. The Lamborghini Urus is among the fastest production SUVs in the world and it has been a runaway success for the Italian supercar maker. Even in a troubled year like 2020, Lamborghini delivered 4,391 units of the Urus, accounting for more than half of Lambo’s overall sales, and way more popular than their traditional supercars - the Huracan and the Aventador.

Its already been 3 years since Lamborghini debuted the Urus in 2018 and it seems to be up for a mid-cycle refresh soon. A camouflaged test mule of the Lamborghini Urus has been spied testing abroad, suggesting a facelift could be debuting next year. That should keep the Urus fresh and in a good position against the competition for another three or four years. A few weeks ago, a camouflaged Urus test mule was spied testing at high speeds at the legendary Nürburgring, and now it has been spied testing out on the road.

Now this is quite a heavily camouflaged test mule, although it does not seem to be wearing any fake body panels to deceive us about the look of the production body. While the camouflage wrap does a good job in hiding new details, it closely follows the form of the body, which gives us some hint about the design. Judging by the fender flares, bigger side skirts and what seems to be a new diffuser at the back, this could very well be a track focused model.

Interestingly, there have been rumors about an Urus Evo (name unconfirmed) before. Think of the treatment to be similar to what Lamborghini did with the Huracan Evo. That means it will be a stripped down model with more power and meaner styling. The updated Urus will continue with its 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, but will likely produce more power and torque than the current 650hp and 850Nm outputs. Along with an updated engine and revised styling, the Urus Evo is expected to feature a stiffer suspension setup and beefier brakes.

Lamborghini could also introduce some updates to the infotainment system along with new driver assistance technologies. A couple of weeks ago, Lamborghini announced that they will be electrifying their entire range by 2025, which means the Urus will also receive a hybrid powertrain in the future. Reports suggest that the performance SUV will get a plug-in hybrid system with about 820 hp, but that's still sometime away. Meanwhile, the Lamborghini Urus Evo is expected to globally debut sometime in 2022.

