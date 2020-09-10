Lamborghini manufactures 10,000 units of Aventador in 9 years

Lamborghini has announced that it has produced 10,000 units of the Aventador since the inception of the super sports car 9 years ago. The V12-powered car with the chassis number ‘10,000’ is an Aventador SVJ Roadster in Grigio Acheso (grey) colour with Rosso Mimir (red) livery and Ad Personam interior in Rosso Alala (red) and black. It is destined for the Thai market.

The Lamborghini Aventador made its debut back in 2011. Just like any other Lamborghini, the Aventador, too, was quick enough to draw the world’s attention towards itself. Its gigantic V12 engine produced mind-boggling 700 hp at 8250 rpm and set a new benchmark in the world of super sports cars at the time of its introduction. The Lamborghini Aventador is capable to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in a mere 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 350 km/h!

Over the course of 9 years, Lamborghini launched several models of the Aventador. In 2012, the Aventador Roadster was introduced in the market. Its roof is composed of two sections and made entirely of carbon fibre. The car looks phenomenal.

At 2012 Geneva Motor Show, the Aventador J was unveiled. It is an “open” super sportscar packing in 700 hp. Moving forward, the Aventador Miura Homage broke cover in 2016. It is a special series derived from the Aventador coupe to pay tribute to the Miura, the forerunner of Lamborghini’s V12 super sports cars, in the year of its 50th anniversary. Only 50 units of the Aventador Miura Homage have been made.

Also in 2016, the Lamborghini Aventador S was introduced. It featured a new aerodynamic design, redesigned suspension, more power, and completely revamped driving dynamics. The ‘S’ denotes the enhanced versions of pre-existing Lamborghini models. Powering the Aventador S is a 6.5-litre V-12 which produces 740 hp.

Proceeding to 2018, Lamborghini launched the Aventador SVJ. Here, ‘SV’ stands for Superveloce, and the ‘J’ means “Jota”, which denotes the car’s superiority on the track and in terms of performance. The Aventador SVJ was limited to 900 units. And finally, it was the one-off Aventador S by Skyler Grey that was unveiled last year.

