Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition Acquired by Ranveer Singh

The Lamborghini Urus has become one of the most popular super-SUVs among celebrities in India. Earlier in March this year, Lamborghini announced that they have hit the 100-unit sales milestone with the Urus in India and their success streak certainly isn't stopping anytime soon. The latest celebrity to add the Lamborghini Urus to their garage is actor Ranveer Singh. In fact, Singh has got his hands on the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition that was recently launched in India with a cosmetic upgrade package.

Prices for the Lamborghini Urus start from INR 3.15 crore (ex-showroom) and the limited Pearl Capsule edition further commands a premium of 20% over the standard model. Ranveer Singh has got his Urus Pearl Capsule edition in a lovely candy orange shade called Arancio Borealis. Aesthetic updates over the standard model include gloss black finish for the body skirts, wheel-arch cladding, outside mirrors, roof, spoiler, rear diffuser and fender embellishments. The quad exhausts also get a dark matte finish as opposed to a brushed silver finish on the standard model.

An interesting thing to note about Singh's Urus Pearl Capsule is that it rides on 22-inch Nath wheels instead of the 23-inch Taigete wheels that come as standard with the special edition model. Meanwhile, the standard Lamborghini Urus rides on 21-inch alloy wheels. Although we do not have details about the interior trim of Singh's Pearl Capsule edition, we are sure the actor's flamboyant fashion sense must have reflected on how the cabin has been specced. As standard, the Pearl Capsule edition gets two-tone Alcantara upholstery with contrast stitched seats that match the exterior paint. It also gets 'URUS' branding on the backrest, Lamborghini logo embroidered into headrests and carbon-fibre and anodised aluminium trim pieces on the dashboard.

Under the hood, this special edition Urus continues to be powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces 650hp and 850Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The power is actually rear-biased with a 40:60 split. The Urus can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 3.6 seconds and flat out, it will hit a top-speed of 305 kph. That's incredibly fast for an SUV that weighs 2.2 tonnes.

Ranveer Singh is pretty well known for his eclectic car collection and the latest Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition join his glorious garage that is already adorned with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Aston Martin Rapide S, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q5, Jaguar XJ L and even a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Meanwhile, the Urus club in India only grows stronger with other renowned celebrities such as Kartik Aryan, Rohit Shetty, Puneet Rajkumar, Adar Poonawalla and Mukesh Ambani also owing to a piece of their own.

