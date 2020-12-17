Lamborghini Wraps Up 2020 With The Jaw-Dropping One-Off SC20!

Lamborghini have been bringing out some amazing drool worthy cars all this year, starting with the Essenza SVC12 track-focused hypercar and then the race-inspired Huracan STO as well. The Italian supercar maker is now wrapping up the year with yet another radical hypercar - the Lamborghini SC20 - an open-top roadster. The Lamborghini SC20 has been engineered by the Lamborghini Squadra Corse motorsport division and has been styled by Lamborghini's Centro Stile in Sant'Agata Bolognese. It may look like track-only car but its actually road legal too.

The Lamborghini SC20 actually draws design inspiration from a few heavy weights in Lamborghini's history - the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S. Just like the cars it has been inspired from, the SC20 truly has a jaw-dropping design. All the body panels on the SC20 are entirely made out of carbon fiber and the race-inspired aerodynamics have been smoothly done by hand by Lambo's aerodynamic engineers for optimal airflow for both performance and the cockpit's occupants. The rear of the car has some resemblance with Lamborghini Sian, particularly because of those tail lights.

The carbon fiber wing that sits over the rear deck can be set to three different positions - low, medium and high - and the car comes painted in a bespoke Bianco Fu (white) body shade with Blu Cepheus accents all over. You will also find the Blu Cepheus accents on the inside which otherwise come finished in black and white. Just like the exterior, the interior too is loaded with carbon fiber. From the dashboard cover to the rear wall, door panels, centre console and even the steering wheel trim, everything is carbon fibre. The AC vents however have been 3D printed and the door handles are machined from solid aluminium.

But what's under the hood is what is really important in a Lamborghini, isn't it? The Lamborghini SC20 is powered by the same 6.5L, natuarlly aspirated V12 engine from the standard Aventador. Here in SC20, the engine produces 770hp of power and 720Nm of peak torque. The numbers are same as in the Aventador SVJ. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox, with power being sent to all four wheels. The Sc20 rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli PZero Corsa tyres.

This however is just a one-off model and not even a limited production car. Lamborghini say that the SC20 was created following the customer's wishes, who was involved in the project right from the design stage when Lamborghini designers were putting it on paper for the first time. The SC20 is the second one-of project from Lamborghini's Squadra Corsa racing division after the SC18, which was built in the year 2018.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Lamborghini updates and other four-wheeler news.