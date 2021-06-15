Audi e-tron Units start Arriving at Indian Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

The Audi e-tron is the first electric SUV from the German automaker, and ahead of its official launch in India, units of the e-tron have started arriving at dealerships across the country. It will be offered in two versions, the e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback. Prices are expected to be around Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5-crore, ex-showroom. In India, the e-tron will compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.

Both the Audi e-tron SUV and Sportback versions are based on the heavily modified modular longitudinal platform. As the name suggests, the Sportback has a steeper, coupe-like sloping roofline and a different design at the rear. In terms of dimensions, Audi’s electric SUV is similar in size to the Q8, and between the Q5 and Q7. The e-tron gets Matrix LED headlamps with four horizontal LED DRLs, the signature Audi grille with six vertical slats, a pronounced bonnet, flared wheel arches, split LED taillamps merged by a light bar and a dual-tone rear bumper with grey inserts.

Powering the Audi e-tron are two asynchronous electric motors that churns out 360 PS and 561 Nm of peak power and torque. In boost mode, peak power and torque figures go up to 410 PS and 664 Nm, respectively. The e-tron can accelerate to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds while the top speed is limited to 200 kmph. Audi is also working on a more powerful variant that will come with three motors and feature fully independent rear torque vectoring.

The Audi e-tron comes with a 95kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of round 452km on a single charge. Fully charging the SUV takes 8 and a half hours via a regular power socket. The e-tron can recover up to 30% energy during regenerative braking applications.

