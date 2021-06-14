Virat Kohli To Continue Being Brand Ambassador For Audi India

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, has for long been the brand ambassador for Audi in India. The German luxury car maker has now announced that Virat Kohli will continue his association with the brand in India. Virat has been officially associated with Audi in India since 2015, but has been a true-blue fan of the marque for the longest time. In fact, Virat has been driving an Audi since 2012 when he bought his first car and has expressed his fondness for the brand on several occasions.

Speaking on his continued association with the brand, Virat Kohli said,

“Whether it’s behind the steering wheel or on the pitch with a bat in the hand, performance, consistency and technique are what define perfection. I have been an Audi fan even before I was formally associated with the brand. Audi cars reflect elegance and sportiness, which resonate perfectly with my personality. I am extremely delighted to continue my association with Audi India and be a part of the brand family. It is safe to say that my relationship with Audi India is more of a test match than just a T20”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said,

“Audi India has been associated with Indian cricketers for many years. We are extremely happy to continue our association with Virat Kohli as he perfectly embodies the progressive premium image of brand Audi. He has been a part of the Audi India family for more than half a decade and is clearly a great fit for the brand, as both exemplify brilliant innovation in their performance. With this continued association, we look forward to an even more exciting journey going forward.”

Over the last 5 years, Virat Kohli has been an integral part of Audi India’s marketing and social campaigns. The Indian cricket captain has featured extensively on in campaigns like #TogetherWithAudi, #MovingForward and a few product launch campaigns. His continued association with Audi will see him be a part a part of brand's advertisement campaigns, social media engagement and event collaborations.

Given his love for the brand, Virat himself owns a slew of flagship Audi models including the R8, A8 and the Q8. He also owns an Audi RS5 Coupe and the Audi Q7. Given their attitude towards sporting and their personality, Virat Kohli and Audi make for quite a sensational team. Previously, Audi India has also been famously associated with Ravi Shastri, the present coach of the Indian cricket team.

