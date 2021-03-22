Audi S5 Sportback Launched In India; Price Starts From INR 79.06 Lakh

Following a teaser earlier this month, Audi has launched the S5 Sportback in India today. The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback has been priced at INR 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Following hot on the heels of the locally assembled BMW M340i (INR62.90 lakh) - of which it is a direct competitor - the Audi S5 Sportback in much more expensive on account of being a CBU. It also rivals the Mercedes-AMG C43 which is priced at INR 80.17 lakh* in India. This new S5 Sportback was globally debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, and while it is offered with six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines in international markets, the Audi S5 Sportback is a petrol-only model in India.

The S5 Sportback is based on the A5 sedan, which is already a very handsome looking car. Building on its sporty aesthetics, the S5 Sportback gets some visual upgrades over the standard sedan. It looks a lot sharper and aggressive, thanks to a wider grille and sportier bumpers that come finished with gloss black accents. It also get's Audi's signature funky LED headlamps and tail lamps that do a dance when you lock/unlock the car. Also, the large sporty looking alloy wheels and quad exhausts at the rear round off the looks.

The interior, however, remain mostly unchanged from the standard A5 sedan. The only update on the inside is limited to the new 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, which can only be controlled via touch inputs. The swivel wheel has been done away with and in its place, Audi has thrown in a couple of nifty cup holders. It also comes fitted with Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit system. There are also a few 'S' badges and carbon fiber trims to further spice things up. Some other feature highlights include Alcantara leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, powered front sport seats, ambient lighting and 3-zone climate control.

Under the hood, the Audi S5 Sportback will be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 354hp and 500Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with power being transferred to all four corners via Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system. The S5 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 4.8 seconds and flat out, it will go on to hit an electronically limited top-speed of 250 kph. The S5 Sportback comes with S-Sport suspension with optional damper control feature with which you can adjust the damper's stiffness for enhanced driving experience.

Power on the S5 Sportback is distributed in a 40:60 ratio between the front and rear axles. The Quattro all-wheel drive also features a central locking differential. Compared to the BMW M340i, which is a proper four-door sedan, the S5 Sportback is a four-door coupe. Conversely, it's other rival, the Mercedes-AMG C43 , is a two-door coupe. While the Merc may justify its price tag for being a sporty two-door coupe, the S5 Sportback seems a little bit of a stretch when compared to the BMW M340i which is a whole INR 16 lakh cheaper. And perhaps more fun to drive too.

