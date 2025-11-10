Audi India Launches Q3 and Q5 Signature Line Editions with Exclusive Touches

Audi India has introduced the Q3 and Q5 Signature Line editions, adding a layer of exclusivity and craftsmanship to its luxury SUV lineup. Designed for those who crave sophistication with subtle flair, the new Signature Line package enhances both aesthetics and functionality with bespoke detailing inside and out.

On the Audi Q3 Signature Line, buyers get Park Assist Plus, a 12V outlet, dual rear USB ports, and striking new R18 5-V-spoke (S Design) alloy wheels. A fresh Progressive Red exterior colour joins the range, alongside the standard palette. The Audi Q5 Signature Line, meanwhile, stands out with R19 5-twin-arm Graphite Gray gloss-turned alloy wheels, amplifying its elegant yet commanding stance.

The Signature Line treatment brings a collection of premium upgrades across both models — including illuminated Audi rings LED entry lamps, dynamic wheel hub caps that keep the logo perfectly aligned while in motion, Audi rings decals, a fragrance dispenser, metallic key cover, and stainless-steel pedal set. These touches reflect Audi’s focus on refined luxury and everyday practicality.

Prices for the Signature Line editions start at ₹52.31 lakh for the Q3, ₹53.55 lakh for the Q3 Sportback, and ₹69.86 lakh for the Q5 (ex-showroom). Available in limited numbers, the Signature Line package is paired with the Technology variant and features exclusive Audi Genuine Accessories.