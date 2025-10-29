Audi Q3 Debuts Cutting-Edge Micro-LED Headlights with Adaptive Projection Tech

Audi is redefining compact-class lighting with the introduction of digital matrix LED headlights featuring micro-LED technology in the new Q3. This marks the first time such advanced lighting tech has been used in a compact SUV, underscoring Audi’s reputation for innovation in automotive illumination.

At the heart of the system lies a 13 mm-wide module housing a chip with 25,600 individually controlled micro-LEDs, each just 40 micrometres in size. The result? A headlight system that works like a video projector, capable of projecting adaptive light patterns and even symbols onto the road surface.

Also read: Audi Revamps myAudi App with AI Assistant and Smart Digital Key

Michael Kruppa, Head of Front Lighting Development at Audi, explained that this technology allows the system to alter the light image depending on driving conditions. The orientation light projects guiding lines to help the driver stay centred, while lane light dynamically illuminates the lane during highway drives.

The setup also features anti-glare functionality, automatically detecting vehicles ahead or approaching and selectively dimming light to prevent dazzling other drivers. Additionally, it can project warnings, like a snowflake symbol when the temperature drops below 4°C — an elegant blend of safety and sophistication.

Beyond performance, the new headlights are lighter, more efficient, and offer higher contrast than traditional LEDs. Through the MMI system, drivers can customise digital light signatures, “coming home” animations, and even toggle lane guidance lighting.