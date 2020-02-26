Ather Energy to increase localisation next month - Report

Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturing start-up Ather Energy is on the road to expansion. It is spreading its establishments in the country at a very fast rate. Soon, its presence will be felt in 4 more new cities - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Other than opening new outlets, developing its charging network, and entering new cities, Ather Energy also has its focus on increasing localisation.

Until now, the cells and motors used in Ather’s electric scooters were being imported. However, in March, Ather Energy will stop importing the motors and source them locally. This should help the company keeping the prices of its products in check. In the future, the company could find a way to localise the cells, too.

Ather Energy has launched the Ather 450X, India’s fastest electric scooter, as a replacement for the Ather 450. Thanks to the involvement of big players like Bajaj (Chetak) and TVS (iQube) in the electric two-wheeler segment, people are now more aware of the products and technology. This is one of the reasons why the Ather 450X has received such an overwhelming response.

In other news, the Hero Moto Corp Ltd-backed start-up has launched the Ather 450X Collector’s Edition. This special edition model would feature an "inside-out" design that could have something to do with making the internals of the electric scooter visible. In terms of performance, it will be no different than the standard 450X because it will have the same 6 kW/26 Nm electric motor which gets its energy from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. It would also have the same set of riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp.

Also Read: Ather Energy starts installing Ather Grid charging stations in New Delhi

The Ather 450X Collector’s Edition will cost exactly the same as the standard Ather 450X - INR 1.49 lakh or INR 1.59 lakh depending on the monthly subscription. But only those customers who’ve pre-booked the scooter before 28 January 2020 will be able to buy one.

[Source: thehindubusinessline.com]