Ather Energy to commence deliveries in Delhi-NCR from Nov 2020

Ather Energy is one of the fastest-growing EV-makers in the country. The company currently operates in Bengaluru and Chennai, however, it has plans to expand its network in more cities such as Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore and Kolkata by 2021. The electric scooter manufacturer will soon enter Delhi-NCR and begin deliveries in the region by November 2020.

Answering to carandbike, Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder, Ather Energy, said:

I am pretty certain before the year ends. We should begin deliveries in NCR, Delhi for sure, by November-December. So if you are in the earlier slots, people who have booked the 450X in Delhi-NCR, back in January end, early February, you should start getting the deliveries in November-December.

Apart from commencing deliveries in Delhi-NCR, Ather Energy has also aimed to begin operations in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad before the year-end. The EV-maker will start production at its Hosur plant in December. The new manufacturing facility has a production capacity of 1 lakh units per year and if required, could be increased up to 5 lakh units per year.

Ather Energy is also eyeing to spread its network in select international markets. Based on the earlier reports, the company has plans to enter at least two international markets by March 2021. It has already been in talks with representatives of a few Southeast Asian countries, however, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed matters off schedule. Since things are gradually returning to normal now, Ather Energy has resumed working on its international expansion plans.

Besides Southeast Asia, Ather Energy is also eyeing to enter markets in Europe and Latin America, where it is witnessing a growing need for electric two-wheelers. It also aims to set up local assembly plants in international markets to fulfil the demand.

Also Read: Electric two- & three-wheelers to be sold & registered w/o batteries, says Govt

In other news, Ather Energy has launched a new referral program in Chennai and Bengaluru which will provide monetary benefits of INR 2,500 to the existing and future customers when current owners share a referral code with their friends and family to purchase the Ather 450 electric scooter.