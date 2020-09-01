Ather Energy referral program with INR 2,500 benefits launched

EV startup Ather Energy has launched a new referral program in Chennai and Bengaluru. The new Ather Energy referral program will provide monetary benefits of INR 2,500 to the existing and future customers when current owners share a referral code with their friends and family to purchase the Ather 450 electric scooter.

The monetary benefit of INR 2,500 will be given to customers as store credit which can be later availed to purchase different packages or services that the company has to offer. The Ather Energy referral program is currently active in only two cities - Chennai and Bengaluru - where the EV-maker is operational. However, we would not be surprised to see the implementation of this offer in more cities as the company expands its operations in the future.

Speaking about the Ather Energy referral program, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said:

A lot of the Ather 450 owners have been referring new customers and it was time we rewarded their faith in our product and brand. Most of us look to others for product and service recommendations and these recommendations come with a high level of trust. Our community of owners and the Ather Forum have been our loudest supporters and our strongest critics, allowing us to grow and improve. We have built a solid foundation since the launch of the Ather 450, and a strong relationship with our customer base, and we are hoping to strengthen our community as we enter new markets with the Ather 450X in the coming months.

Apart from launching the Ather Energy referral program, the electric scooter manufacturer also confirmed that the Ather 450 deliver period has been reduced to 3 weeks from the date of payment by the customer.

In other news, Ather Energy collaborated with the online two-wheeler marketplace CredR to introduce a new exchange program. This initiative provides an opportunity for consumers to adapt to electric two-wheelers in exchange for their petrol-powered motorcycles or scooters.