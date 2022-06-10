Ather Electric Scooters: Easy Finance Options in Collab with SBI

Ather electric scooters are now available at easy finance options as a result of a collaboration of the EV maker with SBI.

Ather Energy announced its partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide financing options with ease of purchase of EV two-wheeler for its customers.

In the past year, the constantly evolving EV market has seen substantial growth with Ather registering a 20% month-on-month growth. Through the partnership with the largest public sector bank in the country, Ather Energy aims at leveraging the reach and penetration of SBI to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country.

The partnership will enable Ather Energy customers, having pre-approved loan offers from SBI to avail instant loans at low-interest rates starting from 9.55% p.a depending on customer credit profile. The loan can be availed on YONO SBI, without a branch visit.

The partnership will allow customers to avail loans up to 85% of the on-road price of the vehicle subject to the loan eligibility of the customer. Upon loan disbursement, the amount will be paid into the dealer’s account instantly. Furthermore, to ensure ease of adoption to the customers, SBI will also extend offline retail financing options from its Branch network.