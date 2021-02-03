Ather 450X Top Speed Test - How Fast Can it Go in Each Riding Mode?

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is one of the most recognised EV-makers in India. Its electric scooter, the Ather 450X, has become quite popular for many reasons such as good looks, smart features, and great performance. No wonder why several enthusiasts like this EV so much.

Speaking of performance, the Ather 450X uses a 6kW PMS motor which provides 26Nm of instant torque and addictive acceleration. The electric scooter also has four riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sports, and Warp - to choose from depending on your needs. But have you ever wondered what’s the Ather 450X top speed? How fast can it go in each of these modes? Well, if you have, the above video will provide an answer.

Also Read: Ather 450X electric scooter reaches more cities as its demand increases

In the video uploaded by YouTuber Biker Prakash Choudhary, the rider tests the Ather 450X top speed in each of the four riding modes. It can be seen in the footage that in the Eco mode, the electric scooter reaches a top speed of 54km/h even though the rider has the throttle full open. This could mean that Ather Energy must have electronically limited the top speed to this figure in this mode.

Next comes the Ride mode. The rider achieves a top speed of 70km/h. And in the Sports mode, the Ather 450X maxes out at 91km/h. Interestingly, this is also the top speed which has been attained in the remaining Warp mode. Perhaps, this mode also increases the acceleration of the electric scooter.

It is obvious that as you select the faster modes, the overall range of the Ather 450X will reduce. However, for your reference, Ather Energy claims that their electric scooter can do 85km in a single charge in the Eco mode whereas this figure drops to 70km for the Ride mode. In the Sports mode, the 450X would be able to cover 60km. The company has not listed any range for the Warp mode on its website.

For more Ather Energy news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.