Ather Energy & IDFC Bank Introduce Unique Electric 2W Finance Scheme

Ather Energy has partnered up with IDFC bank to offer a first-in-the-industry EV financing option to its customers.

Now, consumers have an easy option to upgrade and own a much smarter and faster Ather 450X scooter by incurring the same monthly expense as that of a conventional petrol scooter. This scheme is expected to make Ather scooters more accessible to customers by offering a lucrative financing option to customers and driving faster adoption of electric vehicles.

The scheme also provides the flexibility to customers to purchase an Ather 450X or a 450 Plus with a down payment as low as 5% of the on-road price applicable in the respective city. However, for the first time in the E2W space, IDFC is offering all this at a 48-month loan tenure, making the EMIs extremely easy to afford. To add to this, customers will be able to get approval in 45 minutes and there is zero processing fee.

Customers can exchange their old scooters or motorcycles at zero down payment. Practically, at a lower cost, consumers can bring home a modern, performance-oriented scooter that is equipped with smart features like a touchscreen dashboard, onboard navigation, reverse assist, document storage, and theft and tow notifications.